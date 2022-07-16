Tata Harrier Facelift To Likely Get Cosmetic Updates & New Petrol Engine

2023 Tata Harrier facelift is expected to go on sale early next year with design revisions and a new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine

Tata Motors introduced the Harrier midsize SUV in January 2019 and it received a minor facelift in early 2020. Backing up the hype created by the H5X concept, the Harrier stormed onto the domestic scene as the first SUV based on Land Rover’s architecture. The Harrier has been a successful offering to the homegrown manufacturer over the last three years.

Capitalising on the good reception for the midsize SUV segment, Tata introduced the Safari, which is essentially the three-row version of the Harrier and both are recording good sales numbers every month. However, the ever-changing nature of the Indian automotive space meant that the competition has increased big time with new models coming in.

In response, Tata will more likely launch the facelifted version of the Harrier in the near future. While the official launch timeframe is yet unknown, it could sometime be in early 2023. The five-seater’s lineup could be expanded with the addition of a new 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which is believed to be on test for a while already.

It could be an upgraded version of the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine found in the Nexon compact SUV. The Nexon kicks out 120 PS maximum power and 170 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed AMT. The bigger 1.5-litre unit could deliver around 150 PS and it could be sold with a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The possibilities of the 2023 Tata Harrier getting multiple drive modes and paddle shifting function do exist as well. Currently, the Harrier is equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder Kryotec Fiat-sourced diesel engine delivering 170 PS and 350 Nm. It is available with a six-speed manual transmission as standard and a six-speed automatic as an option.

The 2023 Tata Harrier could gain suspension updates and mechanical revisions too. Besides a host of cosmetic revisions to the grille, headlamps, bumpers and wheels, the updated Harrier may receive an all-digital instrument cluster, ADAS-based technologies, a 360-degree camera system, updated touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting, etc.