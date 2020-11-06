Tata Harrier Camo Edition Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 16.50 Lakh

Tata Harrier Camo Edition is available in manual transmission from XT variant and in the automatic transmission from XZ variant onwards

Tata Motors has today launched the new ‘Camo’ edition for its Harrier SUV, and its prices start from Rs. 16.50 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The Tata Harrier Camo is available in manual transmission from XT variant onwards, and in the automatic transmission from XZ variant onwards.

As the name suggests, the Tata Harrier Camo features a camo green paint job, which gives the SUV a unique look. The paint job has been carried over to the Harrier’s alloy wheels too. The green colour looks similar to the Nexon’s Foliage Green colour option. It gets R17 blackstone alloy wheels and new CAMO badge.

Apart from the new paint scheme, some of the highlights you would definitely note from the special accessories are special CAMO graphics, Harrier Mascot on the bonnet, roof rails, side steps and front parking sensors. These accessories can be bought in two pack options – CAMO Stealth and CAMO Stealth+ with prices starting at Rs. 26,999.

The accessories package enables interior elements such as blackstone matrix dashboard, premium Benecke- Kaliko blackstone leather, seats with contrast CAMO green stitch

and gunmetal grey interiors. It also features back seat organiser, OMEGARC scuff plates, sunshades, designer 3D moulded mats, 3D trunk mats and anti-skid dash mats.

Commenting on the launch, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “The Harrier, in its CAMO avatar pays homage to the ultimate inspiration of this SUV i.e the Great Indian Outdoors, and the spirt & grit of the armed forces who spend a majority of their time in these outdoor locations, keeping our borders safe and secure.”

Tata currently offers the Harrier with a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that belts out 170 PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed manual gearbox, as well as an optional torque converter auto.

On the feature front, the Tata Harrier comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, power adjustable driver’s seat, automatic climate control, a semi-digital instrument cluster and much more.

The safety tech on offer includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, Corner Stability Control, Electronic Traction Control, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, Roll Over Mitigation, Brake Disc Wiping, Hydraulic Brake Assist, Hydraulic Fading Compensation, rear parking sensors, a reverse parking camera and more.