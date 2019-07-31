Tata Harrier Black Edition With All Black Interior Launch In August, Spied Undisguised

It looks like the wait for the black paint option for the Tata Harrier is about to get over as the upcoming model has been showcased at the company’s annual general meeting

The Tata Harrier has been quick with becoming a force to reckon with. The production-spec H5X has garnered a good response from the market, one of the reasons for which is the SUV’s modern design and the bold stance.

However, many have wished for the Harrier to come with a black paint scheme from the factory. Now, however, it looks like the wait for the black paint option is about to get over as the carmaker has showcased an all-black unit of its popular SUV at its recently held Annual General Meeting.

It looks like the high popularity of the MG Hector has pushed Tata Motors to infuse some freshness into its SUV by offering new colour options to the buyers. Earlier this month, the company launched the dual-tone variant of the Harrier for a starting price of Rs 16.76 lakh. The dual-tone paint option costs roughly Rs 20,000 more than the single-tone version.

Coming back to the Tata Harrier black edition, the new model would even come with an updated interior with an all-black colour setup. Other than the black panels, the cabin would come with an all-black leather upholstery instead of the brown one seen on the regular version.

The faux wood trim on the dashboard will make way for matte-grey trim. The new black colour option will likely become a part of the company’s regular paint choices, which include Calisto Copper, Thermisto Gold, Ariel Silver, Telesto Grey and Orcus White.

The Tata Harrier is its manufacturer’s first-ever model to be based on the OMEGA platform. This architecture is based on the Land Rover’s L550 architecture. Tata Motors has replaced some of the aluminium components of the L550 platform with high tensile steel units to keep costs under a check.

The Tata Harrier is powered by a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre Multijet II diesel engine that produces a maximum power of 140 PS and a peak torque of 350 Nm. The motor is BSIV compliant and comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. A BSVI version of this engine is on the cards and is likely to offer a higher power output.

Also, later this year, Tata Motors will launch the Buzzard, which is basically the seven-seater version of the Tata Harrier. The new SUV will be powered by the aforementioned BSVI-compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine and will offer a maximum power of 170 PS. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic unit.