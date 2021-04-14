Tata Harrier – 5 Things We Love About It (And 5 We Don’t)

Check out our pick of the top 5 reasons why you should buy a new Tata Harrier, and 5 reasons why you should avoid it

Tata Harrier was first launched in India back in January 2019, and in February 2020, it was updated with a cleaner but more powerful engine and additional features. The Harrier is one of the best vehicles ever produced by Tata Motors, scoring high in terms of styling, performance, equipment, etc. If you wish to buy a new Tata Harrier, there are plenty of reasons why you should go ahead and do so.

However, there are also a few reasons why buying one isn’t ideal. Here, we list the top five pros and cons of the Tata Harrier, which should help you with your buying decision.

Good: Great road presence

Tata Harrier is designed on the brand’s ‘Impact 2.0’ philosophy, and its exterior styling is extremely attractive. The vertically-split headlamps, generous proportions, sharp-looking tail section, and diamond-cut alloy wheels, all help the Harrier grab attention on the road. You can also opt for Dark and CAMO Edition variants, which sport Atlas Black and Camo Green exterior paint, respectively, along with blacked-out alloy wheels.

Bad: Steering feels heavy at low speeds

The Harrier has a brilliant ride and handling balance; the SUV soaks up bumps on broken roads, and at higher speeds, it remains stable and planted. However, the steering wheel feels a little heavy at low speeds, and manoeuvring around at crawling speeds can be tiresome.

Good: Powerful diesel engine

Powering the Harrier is a 2.0-litre, inline-4, turbocharged diesel engine, which develops 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. This FCA-sourced powerplant is not only powerful, but economical as well, with an ARAI-rated fuel efficiency of 16.79 kmpl. The vehicle also gets driving modes – Eco, City, and Sport – which alter the engine output as per the driver’s preference.

Bad: No petrol engine option

The Harrier doesn’t have a petrol engine option, unlike its rivals, which limits the choices available for buyers. Speculations about the launch of a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine have been floating around for quite a while, but nothing of that sort has happened yet. The addition of petrol variants to the Harrier range would help bring the prices down, making the SUV more accessible to buyers.

Good: Smooth automatic gearbox

Tata Harrier gets a 6-speed manual transmission as standard, but if you’re looking for driving convenience, a 6-speed automatic gearbox is available as well. This Hyundai-sourced auto-transmission is calibrated for smoothness and not outright performance, but can handle both city traffic and highway cruising comfortably.

Bad: Fit and finish could’ve been better

The fit and finish levels of the Harrier don’t fit its premium price tag. The interior door panel doesn’t neatly align with the dashboard, and there are a few inconsistent gaps throughout the cabin. The plastic quality itself is fine though, and the overall interior design feels very upmarket.

Good: Offers panoramic sunroof and many other features

Tata Harrier has a panoramic sunroof available on higher trims, which is an extremely desirable feature among buyers these days. The SUV also gets power-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, a semi-digital instrument cluster (with 7-inch MID), an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), etc. As for safety features, the Harrier gets up to 6 airbags, ESC, hill descent, hill start assist, rollover mitigation, ISOFIX child seat mounts, etc.

Bad: Misses out on connected car tech

Sadly, there are a few features missing on the Harrier, like connected car technology. Other Tata cars, like Altroz, Nexon, and Safari get iRA connected tech, and we expect it to be available on the Harrier as well soon. Other than that, the Harrier doesn’t get an electronic parking brake and ventilated seats.

Good: Space and comfort

The Harrier has quite generous dimensions for a 5-seater SUV, and thus the interior space is extremely impressive. The seats are comfy and supportive, and the large windows make the cabin feel roomy and airy.

Bad: Aftersales support is still a gamble

Tata has made vast improvements in its aftersales support in recent times, however, it’s still far from perfect. The manufacturer would have to take some strict steps in order to maintain high-quality aftersales services if it wishes to cultivate a stronger presence in the Indian market.