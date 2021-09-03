Tata Had The Highest Market Share Growth In August 2021 In India

Tata was the highest gainer in market share in the month of August 2021 and posted 51 per cent YoY sales growth as well

Tata Motors has been posting strong sales tally for quite a long time in the domestic market boosted by the good reception for its products like Altroz and the brand has often brought in updated models to give refreshed vibe across the lineup. Even during the challenging health crisis times, Tata managed to post consistent volume tally.

In more cases than not, Tata recorded three-digit sales growth on a YoY basis bucking the industry trend. With the automotive sector on a steady path to recovery, Tata has planned to launch the Punch micro SUV in the affordable space this festive season to capitalise on the positive buying sentiments that exist amongst customers across the country.

Recently, the Dark Edition Nexon, Nexon EV and Altroz were also introduced while the Tiago NRG cross hatchback was brought back with BSVI compliance. Earlier this year, Tata expanded its mid-size portfolio with the inclusion of the Safari, which is based on the Harrier and offered in six- and seven-seater configurations.

The EV portfolio has also been consolidated courtesy of the updated Tigor EV with an improved driving range on a single charge as it is now based on the Ziptron technology. It accompanies the best-selling passenger electric vehicle in India, the Nexon EV. In the month of August 2021, Tata continued to finish in the third position in the overall manufacturers’ sales charts.

With 28,017 units last month, the homegrown manufacturer registered a YoY volume surge of 51 per cent as 18,583 units were sold during the same period in 2020. However, compared to the previous month of July 2021 with 30,184 units, an MoM negative growth of 7 per cent was recorded. Tata garnered a total market share of 11.4 per cent in August 2021 as well.

When compared to the corresponding period twelve months ago, Tata’s market share increased by 3.2 per cent – the highest YoY growth for any brand last month. To close the gap to second-placed Hyundai, Tata will likely be aiming high volumes from the Punch and is expected to be priced competitively against rivals such as Mahindra KUV NXT and Maruti Suzuki Ignis.