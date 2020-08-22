Tata H5X (Harrier) Final Clay Model Shows Key Exterior Differences

The images shared by Pratap Bose online reveal the visual differences between the final clay model and the actual Tata H5X concept

Tata Motors starred at the 2018 Auto Expo with a range of new concepts and vehicles. The H5X and 45X concepts eventually spawned the Harrier and Altroz respectively but the buzz they created has helped in both the production models gaining plenty of attention upon their debut. The Harrier was introduced back in January 2019 as the first model based on the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy.

Moreover, it was the first vehicle to sit on the OMEGA (Optional Modular Efficient Global Advanced) architecture derived from Land Rover’s flexible D8 platform. Recently, we showed you images of the final clay model of the facelifted Nexon posted by Pratap Bose and it indicated many changes that did not enter into the production version.

The Vice President of Global Design at Tata Motors has now shared the final clay model of the H5X concept from his brand’s Turin Studio located in Italy. Wearing a grey metallic paint job, it had asymmetrical alloy wheel designs and the only at the rear with a bit more flamboyance made its way into the actual concept. The design of the final clay is more in line with the production model than the concept.

The design study wore many extravagant bits like the more aggressive front and rear bumpers, but the sleek headlamps, tail lamps, grille, tri-arrow inserts, slightly sloping roofline, raked windshield, short overhangs enabling a large greenhouse, sporty cuts and creases, rectangular-shaped wheel arches, etc have been retained. It interestingly had ‘H5 Vision’ written on the lower sides.

The production Harrier launched in 2019 received subtle updates for 2020. For instance, the front and rear bumpers gained an all-black treatment along with redesigned ORVMs, new 17-inch diamond cut wheels, standard Electronic Stability Program (ESP), panoramic sunroof, auto-dimming IRVM, three USB ports, etc.

Moreover, the 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine gained updates in its BSVI avatar as it now produces 170 PS maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The standard six-speed manual transmission is accompanied by a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Currently, the Harrier is priced between Rs. 13.84 lakh and Rs. 20.30 lakh (ex-showroom).