Tata Gravitas Production To Begin In Jan; Launch Likely In Feb 2021

Tata Gravitas is the seven-seater version of the Harrier and it made its public debut at the 2020 Auto Expo earlier this year

Tata Motors introduced a string of new products earlier this year as the facelifted Tiago, Tigor and Nexon were accompanied by the all-new Nexon EV and Altroz premium hatchback while the updated Harrier also came to the fore. With difficult circumstances prevailed in the market and the slowdown in the economy due to the health crisis, Tata opted not to launch any more products this year.

However, the facelifts and new products have indeed helped in the brand posting appreciable sales tally over the last four months as it recorded triple-digit volume growths quite a few times and secured third place in the overall manufacturers’ sales standings behind Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai for consecutive months and December could turn out to be a similar scenario as well.

With the calendar year getting to a close, Tata is offering a range of discounts to see out 2020 on a high and has plans set for launching a couple of new vehicles next year. First up, the homegrown manufacturer will introduce the Gravitas – seven-seater version of the Harrier – which debuted at the 2020 Auto Expo in February in its production form.

The production of the Tata Gravitas will commence next month and its market launch will likely happen in the later stages of January 2021 or early February according to a leaked document. The three-row premium SUV will compete against MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV500 due to get a new generation in early 2021, Jeep Compass and the upcoming seven-seater Hyundai Creta.

The Gravitas is based on the same platform as the Harrier – OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) architecture – and the exterior changes will be subtle between them. The Gravitas gets a longer rear overhang to accommodate the third row seating arrangement and the interior will boast of almost similar features to its smaller sibling.

Under the bonnet, it will use a 2.0-litre Fiat-sourced four-cylinder diesel engine producing a maximum power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain will be mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.