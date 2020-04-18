Tata Gravitas (7-Seater Harrier) Spotted Again On Test; Launch In H2 2020

Tata Gravitas is powered by the BSVI compliant 2.0-litre Fiat-sourced diesel engine producing 170 PS and 350 Nm

Tata Motors made sure it did not take the biennial Auto Expo lightly in early February as a slew of concepts and upcoming vehicles were showcased. Chief among which the HBX concept will spawn a micro SUV likely bound for later this year while the seven-seater version of the Harrier, dubbed the Gravitas, is expected to be introduced during this year’s festive season.

The Gravitas debuted at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show more than a year ago under the Buzzard banner. It has been spotted testing again wearing camouflage on Indian roads but the grille, black B-pillar and alloy wheels could easily be seen. The major difference between the Harrier and Gravitas could be noted from the sides.

It gets a longer rear overhang and a roof bulge along with larger side windows to accommodate the third row of seats, making it a seven seater. The final row can be accessed through a folding middle row with a single touch flip and fold function. Due to the changes, the Gravitas has a more upright trunk lid while the rear bumper is also different compared to its five-seater sibling.

There is a black strip running between the tail lamps as well. Other design details include faux skid plate positioned lower on the front bumper and a split headlamp unit while the machined 17-inch alloy wheels have the same design as in the prototype showcased at the motoring show. It will be offered in multiple colour options as the Harrier and expect the price range to be around Rs. 15 lakh to Rs. 19 lakh (ex-showroom).

The interior of the Tata Gravitas is similar to the Harrier and it boasts a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, powered seats, automatic climate control system and so on. As for the performance, the three-row premium SUV uses the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder Kryotec diesel engine as its sibling.

The BSVI compliant unit develops a maximum power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm. The powertrain can also be found in MG Hector and Jeep Compass. The Gravitas will be sold with a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit will be offered in the top-spec variants.