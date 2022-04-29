Tata Eturna (Harrier Sized EV) Green Lit For Production – Details

Tata Eturna electric SUV will reportedly be equivalent to the Harrier and is targeted to go on sale in early 2025

Tata Motors is gearing up to unveil a brand new electric SUV concept today. It is expected to be the first model underpinned by the Born Electric platform, which will give rise to a slew of new zero-emission vehicles in the future. The skateboard will support multiple battery packs, body styles and seating configurations along the way.

The homegrown manufacturer is currently the best-selling electric passenger vehicle maker courtesy of the Nexon EV and Tigor EV. Under TPEML (Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited), the brand is looking to expand its wings with hefty investments in the electrification space. While the upcoming concept will reportedly have a similar size as the Safari, there are more EVs in development.

The first electric vehicle based on the dedicated skateboard will be introduced in early 2025. The same year will more likely see Born Electric vehicles from Mahindra while Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are expected to introduce a midsize electric SUV. Tata will be looking to have the upper hand over its rivals as Altroz EV and Punch EV could also come by before the arrival of the Curvv concept based midsize electric SUV coupe by 2024.

Ahead of the said SUV, Tata could position a larger SUV codenamed Eturna. It has received the nod for production according to a report ahead of its targeted launch in early 2025 and it will be of a similar size to the Harrier. Since the OMEGA platform, in which the Harrier and Safari are based, will be too difficult to electrify, the skateboard may as well give rise to the next-generation electric Discovery Sport.

We can expect the Tata Eturna to get high-end autonomous features, a lounge-like cabin with plenty of space due to the optimal battery positioning and flat floor, and a set of advanced assistive and safety features. Tata is working on three different platforms to bring in new electric vehicles and the skateboard will hold plenty of significance for the future.

The brand is also expected to launch the long-range Nexon EV with 40 kWh battery pack and around 400 km drive range next month.