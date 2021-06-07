Tata Discontinues Four Diesel Variants Of Nexon – Report

Tata has reportedly discontinued four diesel trims in the Nexon’s lineup and recently a new set of alloy wheels were introduced

Tata Motors has been selling the Nexon since late 2017 and it has emerged as one of the best-sellers for the homegrown manufacturer alongside the Tiago and Altroz. The compact SUV has been well received amongst customers for its solid build quality and a powerful engine lineup. It was also awarded five stars in the Global NCAP crash tests.

The brand has been credited for regularly bringing in new trims to the sub-four-metre SUV’s lineup and it received its biggest update early last year. The facelifted Nexon gained a host of exterior changes to bring it in line with the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy that debuted in the Harrier and is one of the key reasons for its consistent sales in recent times.

A few days ago, we told you about Tata introducing a set of new five-spoke alloy wheels for the Nexon and it looks like some of the diesel trims have been discontinued from the range. According to a recent report citing a leaked communication to dealers, Tata appears to no longer be accepting reservations for four diesel trims.

They are XE, XMA, XZ, and XZA+ (S). Not too long ago, Tata updated the centre console of the Nexon by removing the functional physical buttons and knobs to give a clutter-free look. The SUV gets these functions integrated into the seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which enables Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

In addition, the Tectonic Blue paint scheme is also no more. The Nexon locks horn with Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and Honda WR-V in the highly competitive compact SUV segment and was one of the top ten finishers in the monthly sales table for May 2021.

The Nexon derives power from a 1.2-litre turbocharged Revotron petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 120 PS and 170 Nm while a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged Revotorq diesel kicks out 110 PS and 260 Nm. Both the engines are paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a six-speed AMT is available as an option.