Tata Denies Production Halt; Plant Running With “Limited Employees”

Tata Motors dismissed the speculations of its production unit being halt due to the health crisis as it is stated to be running with a limited number of workers

Tata Motors’ domestic range comprises Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon, Harrier and recently launched Safari. The production activities concerning the entire portfolio have been rumoured to be halted due to the second wave of the health crisis hampering economic progress but the brand has denied it. The homegrown manufacturer has reduced the workforce and as part of the curfew imposed by the Maharashtra government, the manufacturing duties are still underway at its plant in Pune.

It could not have come at a worse time for Tata as its volume sales on monthly basis have steadily been increasing lately. The company has registered consistent three-digit YoY sales increase and beat some record numbers in the process with the Nexon and Altroz witnessing their best monthly tally ever.

Moreover, Tata continued to be the third-largest carmaker in the country and sat there comfortably behind Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai. Last month, Tata posted a massive 422 per cent YoY sales growth as 29,655 units were sold against 5,676 units during the corresponding month last year as Nexon headed the charts ahead of Altroz and others.

While March 2020 was not an ideal scenario as the situation got really worse, the MoM sales increase was an encouraging sign. With the manufacturing unit in Pune running with limited personnel, the waiting period of the cars will likely go up. Tata introduced the seven-seater version of the Harrier known as the Safari a few months ago and it has been well received amongst customers.

It recorded just over 1,700 units in its first month, followed by an incremental tally in March 2021. It is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine as the Harrier, and it generates a maximum power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm. It is linked with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

In a recent statement, Tata Motors said that it is “running operations at its Pune plant in strict compliance with the guidelines mentioned in the ‘Break the Chain’ order of the Maharashtra government. A limited number of employees are attending duties adhering to all safety protocols, distancing norms and hygiene standards.”