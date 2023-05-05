Tata Delivers 10,000+ Units Of Tiago EV In Under 4 Months

Tata Tiago EV has set a new record for being the fastest electric hatchback to reach the 10,000 sales milestone in India

Tata Motors has today announced that it has reached a new milestone with the Tiago EV as the hatchback has become the fastest EV to hit 10,000 unit sales. It comes right after the Tiago EV receiving 10,000 bookings in just 24 hours (also a new record) and the 20,000 mark was reached by December 2022.

The brand has claimed that the Tiago EV has reached 491 cities, covering a total of 11.2 million km and saving 1.6 million grams of CO2. The electric hatchback is the second most affordable EV currently on sale and the first zero-emission hatch from Tata’s stable. Tata has further noted that more than 1,200 Tiago EVs have each been driven over 3,000 km with 600+ cars having each clocked 4000+ km on Indian roads.

The DC fast charging capability adds up 100 km driving range in just half an hour. With almost 90 per cent of the charging done at home, Tata has claimed that all customers put together have already saved over Rs. 7 crore when compared to the running cost of ICE cars. Speaking on this new milestone, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said,

“And, we are so happy to see our vision realise as 10K families said yes to Go.ev with the Tiago.ev. The trust in our offering is evident from the healthy demand the product witnesses, especially amongst young, career starting customers, who are well exposed to the recent developments in tech. Latest trends also showcase the affinity of young women drivers towards our car for the ease of driving it provides.”

Based on the Ziptron technology, the Tata Tiago EV comes with multi-mode regen and two drive modes namely City & Sport. It gets features such as automatic climate control as standard along with projector headlamps, cruise control, electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, standard telematics, 45 connected car features, etc.

It can be bought in two battery configurations and both of them are IP67 rated. The 24 kWh battery pack has a claimed driving range of 315 km on a single charge while the 19.2 kWh battery pack enables an MIDC range of 257 km. The liquid-cooled battery and motor are available with a warranty of 8 years or on completion of 1.60 lakh km.

The four different charging solutions presented are a 15A plug point, a standard 3.3kW AC charger, a 7.2kW AC home fast charger that adds up to 35 km range in just 30 minutes (10 to 100 per cent in 3 hours and 36 minutes) and DC fast charging.