Tata Curvv SUV Coupe Concept To Spawn Electric & ICE Variants

The production version of the Tata Curvv concept will be offered in all-electric, petrol and diesel variants with the EV launching first by 2024

Tata Motors will launch its first-ever SUV Coupe within the next two years in the domestic market and it has been in development for quite a while. It will be positioned above the existing Nexon compact SUV and the ICE version will have an overall length of around 4.3 metres to rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Nissan Kicks, MG Astor, etc.

The midsize SUV Coupe will be underpinned by the generation 2 platform and it has close relations with the Blackbird project that was conceived four years ago. Compared to the Nexon, it will have different front and rear ends to differentiate itself as a midsize SUV and apparently, the rear doors will be longer with an increased rear overhang.

The wheelbase length will also grow by 50 mm as the wheel geometry will be tweaked. To keep the production costs down, some of the body panels, windscreen, doors, etc will be shared with the Nexon and the possibility of the midsize SUV coupe receiving five stars in the Global NCAP safety rating is also high given the brand’s priorities on safety and build quality. The roofline will have a tapered approach and it will meet the trunk with a fastback design. The longer rear overhang could help in a roomier cabin for the rear occupants and, in turn, larger bootspace. The production version of the Curvv SUV Coupe concept will be introduced as an all-electric model first while the petrol and diesel versions will also reportedly arrive in the near future.

The midsize SUV Coupe with an electric powertrain could be equipped with a larger battery pack capable of 400-500 km on a single charge as the gen 2 architecture is said to accommodate different body styles and larger battery packs. It could also have improved charging time with a faster charger rate compared to the Ziptron-based Nexon EV and Tigor EV.

The ICE SUV Coupe is expected to feature a new 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine derived from the existing 1.2-litre three-pot Revotron gasoline unit producing around 160 hp. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel mill will produce more power and torque compared to the same engine currently used in the Nexon.