Tata Curvv Spotted Testing Again In India, Launch Nears

The Tata Curvv is set to be launched first as an electric vehicle, with the internal combustion engine version arriving later in the year

Tata Motors revealed the third iteration of the Curvv concept earlier this year. Initially introduced in April 2022 as an EV concept, the second iteration of the Curvv debuted at the 2023 Auto Expo before the near-production IC-engined version was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 in New Delhi three months ago.

The midsize SUV coupe in its EV form will launch in the second quarter of this financial year. Following the EV’s arrival, the ICE version of the Curvv will be introduced within the next three to four months and thus we expect it to arrive before the end of this CY. Here we have shown you the latest spy images of the Curvv, taken at Pune.

The test mule was strolling around the streets of Pune this past Friday, wearing a heavy camouflage. It is clear from the prototype that the production model will be almost identical to the concept in terms of its appearance as the design takes plenty of inspiration from the latest crop of Tata models while being unique with its SUV coupe stance.

The ICE version of the Tata Curvv will come with two engine options. The first is a 1.5L four-cylinder turbo diesel engine borrowed from the Tata Nexon, generating 115 PS of power and 260 Nm of torque. The second is a new 1.2L Direct Injection turbo petrol engine, which produces 125 PS and 225 Nm of torque. Customers will have the choice of both manual and automatic transmissions.

The Tata Curvv EV will occupy a position above the Nexon EV in Tata’s electric vehicle lineup and is expected to be available in two battery configurations. The top-end variants are expected to offer a claimed driving range of more than 500 km on a single charge and it will be the second Tata EV based on the Acti.ev platform following the Punch EV, which was launched earlier this year.

It will support DC fast charging, allowing for rapid replenishment of the battery when needed. It will likely include bidirectional charging capabilities. The interior of both Curvv ICE and electric versions will be packed with features including a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a digital instrument console, ADAS, wireless charger, ventilated seats and much more.