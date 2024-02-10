Tata Curvv EV & ICE Launch Timeline & Powertrain Details Revealed

Tata Curvv will be sold in its electric guise first before the arrival of the ICE version later this year

Tata Motors recently unveiled the third iteration of the Curvv concept. Initially introduced in April 2022, the second iteration of the Curvv concept was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, representing a more advanced evolution of the design before the close-to-production model showed its face amongst a host of other Tata models including the production-spec Harrier EV.

The midsize SUV coupe, in its EV guise, will go on sale in the second quarter of this financial year (July to September 2024 period) while the IC-engined version will be launched within the next three to four months following the EV’s market entry. The ICE Curvv was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 in New Delhi, powered by a diesel engine.

At the show, the production-ready Curvv exhibited the latest design cues, reminiscent of the recently updated Nexon, Harrier, and Safari models. Its front fascia features a sweeping bonnet, below which lies a horizontal LED light bar, accompanied by a piano black finished grille adorned with new inserts and the Tata logo.

Additional standout features at the front of the Curvv include vertically positioned LED headlamps with black surrounds, a broad hexagonal grille for the bumper air intake, and a faux skid plate. Moving around the vehicle, the Curvv boasts muscular wheel arch surrounds finished in glossy black along with sleek door handles.

Other highlights are large-sized wheels with a sporty design, SUV coupe roofline and aggressive side door trims all contributing to its striking aesthetic appeal. As for the performance, the ICE Curvv will feature a 1.5L turbo diesel mill borrowed from the Nexon. It develops 115 PS and 260 Nm. The new 1.2L DI turbo petrol unit will produce 125 PS and 225 Nm.

Both manual and automatic transmissions will be on offer and a CNG variant cannot be ruled out either. The Tata Curvv EV will sit above the Nexon EV in the brand’s lineup and it will likely be sold in two battery configurations. The top-spec variants should be capable of a claimed driving range of more than 500 km on a single charge. It will support DC fast charging and have V2L capabilities too.