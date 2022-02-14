Tata Could Launch Large Electric SUV Based On A Skateboard Platform

Tata could use the skateboard platform to underpin a large electric SUV that may be positioned as a flagship model in the future

Tata Motors appears to be working on three platforms to bring up its range of future electric vehicles. The first is based on the existing ICE platform that already underpins the Nexon EV and Tigor EV, electric-only Sigma and a dedicated skateboard architecture. Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEML) was recently announced as a standalone EV brand with hefty investment as well.

Over the next half a decade, the homegrown manufacturer is expected to launch as many as ten new zero-emission vehicles in India. The brand is preparing a midsize SUV coupe based on the Nexon and it will be offered in ICE and BEV guises. It will more likely be followed by the Sierra EV based on the Sigma that has its roots in the existing ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform.

The Sigma has modified fuel tank area, side members pushed to the edges and the lack of transmission tunnel would liberate plenty of space. The flat floor will help in positioning a large battery pack and thus the driving range will be longer as well. The Sigma-based electric vehicles will be lighter and more efficient too reportedly.

The EV-only skateboard platform will give plenty of freedom for the engineers and is developed from scratch. It enables a roomy interior and is said to offer design freedom so that the cars could look distinctive. The EVs underpinned by the skateboard architecture are still years away and the platform could either be entirely developed by Tata or sourced from outside.

It will be benchmarked against Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP platform that can be found in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 and both the cars have been well received in the global markets. The skateboard will provide long wheelbase as large battery packs can be positioned between the front and rear axles.

A large flagship SUV could spawn out it taking advantage of the freedom. It may sit above the Tata Sierra EV and we will have you covered when more details emerge.