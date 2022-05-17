Tata Announces New Investments; More New Electric Vehicles Coming

Tata Motors has trademarked Styzor, Bovita, Auroar and Xiomara names recently and they could be used for the upcoming range of electric vehicles

Tata Motors showcased the Curvv and Avinya concepts only a few weeks ago and more recently we told you that the brand has trademarked Styzor, Bovita, Auroar and Xiomara names. While no official details on how the names are going to be used and whether all of them will be used or not, they could be utilised for the upcoming range of electric vehicles.

The homegrown auto major is currently working on as many as three different platforms including a born electric architecture for EVs. The Curvv concept is based on the Gen 2 platform while the Avinya sits on the modular Gen 3 pure EV skateboard. Both of these platforms along with the existing ICE derived one will spawn a number of new zero-emission EVs in the coming years.

Towards the end of last calendar year, Tata announced the establishment of its EV division known as TPEML (Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited) and under which a total of 10 new electric vehicles are planned to be launched by 2026. The trademarked names could be used for eco-friendly vehicles based on the Curvv concept’s Gen 2 platform.

Another possibility is they could be adapted for Avinya concept’s Gen 3 skateboard based EVs. Tata had previously confirmed that the production version of the Curvv concept would be offered in EV and ICE guises. First in the line would be the midsize electric SUV coupe waiting to be introduced within the next two years and it could have a range of 400 to 500 km on a single charge.

The ICE version of the Curvv could be made available with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine derived from Nexon and it will compete directly against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, upcoming Maruti-Toyota midsize SUV and the likes. Before the arrival of the Curvv EV, Tata is believed to bring in two more ICE platform based electric vehicles as Altroz EV and Punch EV are of high possibility.

Tata is also working on an all-new Sierra electric SUV for launch in the future. Recently, the company increased its capital expenditure by 30 per cent in the Financial Year 2022-23 right on the back of making its highest ever domestic investment of Rs. 6,000 crore in the current fiscal. Jaguar Land Rover will invest about Rs. 26,000 crore too as Jaguar is planning to go all-electric by 2025.