Tata And Citroen To Launch Creta Rival SUVs This Year

The segment best-seller, Hyundai Creta will get new rivals from Tata Motors and Citroen in the form of coupe-SUVs

The mid-size SUV segment is one of the most hotly contested spaces in the entire Indian automotive market. The latest Hyundai Creta is currently dominating the segment and it recently crossed the 1 lakh bookings milestone. With Creta taking the top spot, other competitors like Kia Seltos, Grand Vitara etc. are also doing significant sales numbers.

The top performer will soon be joined by two new rivals from Tata Motors and Citroen. So, let’s have a look at the upcoming Creta rival SUVs launching this year from Tata and Citroen.

1. Tata Curvv

Last showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 in its near-production guise, the Tata Curvv is scheduled for launch around mid-2024. The all-electric Curvv will be followed by the launch of its conventionally powered petrol/diesel version. The exterior design of the Curvv sports a familiar front fascia, flush door handles, 18-inch alloy wheels and a sloping roofline.

While Tata Motors is tight-lipped about the Tata Curvv’s interiors, we expect it to carry a familiar layout, much like the brand’s updated SUVs like Harrier, Safari and Nexon. The four-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo, free-standing 12.3-inch infotainment system, 10.25-inch fully digital instrument console and ventilated front seats are some of the features which we expect to get in the Curvv.

It will be powered by the familiar 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine from the Nexon along with the new 1.2-litre tGDi petrol engine. In India, the Curvv will rival the likes of the recently revealed Citroen C3X aka the Basalt Vision.

2. Citroen Basalt Coupe-SUV (C3X)

Citroen is all set to launch another competitor of the Hyundai Creta after the C3 Aircross. The coupe-SUV has been specifically developed for the South African and Indian market. Dubbed Citroen Basalt Vision Concept, the near-production version was recently revealed and it was also spotted testing sans camouflage in India. Scheduled for a launch in the domestic market in the second half of 2024, the Creta rivalling coupe-SUV will likely be named C3X in the country.

Based on the same platform as the C3 Aircross, it will be powered by a 1.2 litre turbo petrol engine putting out 110 bhp and 205 Nm of peak torque. In addition to the 6-speed manual, there will be a torque converter automatic gearbox on offer. The Citroen Basalt coupe-SUV will square off the likes of the upcoming Tata Curvv in the domestic market.