Tata Altroz XT Variant Silently Updated With Auto Climate Control

The Tata Altroz continues to be priced between Rs 5.29 – 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom), and rivals the likes of the Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and VW Polo

Tata Motors was the latest one to enter the premium hatchback segment when it launched the Altroz at the beginning of this year, and while some would say that the carmaker was late to the party, we believe that the sub-4m hatch still has the perfect recipe to put good numbers on the sales charts.

Apart from being a looker, the Altroz has been praised for its wide equipment list, but the entry-level and mid- variants miss out on some crucial features that the range-topping trim gets. However, Tata Motors has now silently upgraded the mid-level XT variant of the Altroz in order to make it an even attractive offering.

The XT variant will now be offered with an automatic climate control with voice commands. Before this, the XE, XM and XT variants came equipped with manual controls for the HVAC unit, while the XZ and XZ (O) trims got the automatic climate control. It should be noted that Tata has not increased the price of the XT trim in the process, and it is still priced at Rs 6.84 lakh for the petrol and Rs 8.44 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the diesel version.

The automatic climate control comes in addition to LED DRLs, tilt-adjustable multi-function steering wheel, cruise control, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, keyless entry & go, push-button start-stop, electrically adjustable wing mirrors, idle start-stop function etc offered with Altroz XT.

However, the XT variant still misses out on a lot of features like 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, height-adjustable driver’s seat, front & rear seat armrest, one-touch up/down for driver’s power window, as well as rear washer & wiper.

The Altroz is currently being offered with a BS6 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine rated at 86 PS/113 Nm, along with a 1.5-litre Revotorq oil burner producing 90 PS of max power and 200 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The hatch is priced between Rs 5.29 – 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom).