Tata Altroz XM+ Variant Launched At Rs. 6.60 Lakh; Gets 7-Inch Touchscreen

Tata Altroz XM+ gets a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Car Play and Android Auto connectivity, voice recognition, etc

During the festive season, it is essential to launch new variants and special editions of existing products to improve sales volume as the buying sentiments will largely be positive among customers. Standing in line, Tata Motors expanded the Nexon and Harrier’s range with new variants and the Harrier received the Camo edition yesterday.

Today, the brand has released a statement about the launch of a new XM+ variant in the Altroz premium hatchback. It comes on the back of the five-seater gaining good response since its market debut in January 2020 and last month, it registered its highest monthly sales tally. The competition is also increasing in the B2 hatch space courtesy of the new-gen Hyundai i20.

While the turbo petrol version of the Altroz has long been anticipated, Tata has today launched the Altroz XM+ carrying a price tag of Rs. 6.60 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It features a large seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Car Play and Android Auto connectivity, steering mounted controls, voice alerts and voice command recognition.



Other highlights in the equipment list include 16-inch wheels and remote foldable key. The Tata Altroz XM+ variant is available in four colours schemes – High Street Gold, Downtown Red, Avenue White and Midtown Grey. It expands the Altroz’s range and is also high on safety with five-star Global NCAP crash test rating.

Speaking on the introduction of the new variant, Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors said, “We are confident that the introduction of the XM+ variant will further strengthen the appeal of the Altroz by giving customers an option to experience a variety of premium features at an extremely attractive price.”

The Altroz is based on the Impact design 2.0 philosophy that debuted in the Harrier and is the first Tata models underpinned by the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture. It is sold with a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol used in the Tiago producing 86 PS and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Both the powertrains are paired with only manual transmission.