Tata Altroz XE, XM+ Trims Silently Updated – Know The Changes

Tata’s premium hatchback, the Altroz, recently saw a few changes to the interior of a few of its trims, which are detailed below

Tata Motors has silently updated two trim levels of the Altroz, namely XE and XM+. The biggest change is to the AC controller – the old three-dial console has been replaced by a new single-dial unit with multiple buttons. This looks more premium than the older unit, feeling like an automatic climate control system despite being a manual AC, and it is also found on the new XE+ trim.

Regular readers would know that the XM trim level has been discontinued following the introduction of the XE+ trim. Also, the Altroz gets a 4-speaker Harman audio system as standard on XE+ trim and upwards. These are the extent of changes to the Tata hatchback right now; the prices of the updated trim also remain unchanged.

Tata Motors is available with three engine options in the Indian market. The first one is a 1.2-litre NA petrol unit (86 PS), the second one is a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel unit (90 PS), and the third one is a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit (110 PS). Transmission options are limited to just one – a 5-speed manual gearbox. On the XE, XE+, and XM+ trims, only the 1.2L NA petrol and 1.5L turbo-diesel engines choices are available.

Tata Altroz is one of the safest made-in-India cars, scoring a 5-star adult safety rating and a 3-star child safety rating in Global NCAP crash test. It comes standard with plenty of safety features, like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, corner stability control, reverse parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts, seat belt reminder (front row), child safety locks, etc.

Higher variants get additional safety and security features, including reverse parking camera, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, rear defogger, rear wiper/washer, front fog lamps (with cornering function), rear fog lamps, anti-theft alarm, etc.

Tata Altroz is currently priced from Rs. 5.89 lakh to Rs. 9.64 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Its closest rivals in the Indian market include Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz, and Toyota Glanza. Also, a dual-clutch automatic transmission is expected to be added to the Altroz soon, and an electric version of the hatchback (Altroz EV) is also in the making.