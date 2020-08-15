Tata Altroz Turbo Spotted For The First Time; Launch This Year

Tata Altroz Turbo uses a 1.2-litre turbocharged Revotron petrol engine and it could be paired with only a DCT

Tata Motors entered the premium hatchback segment courtesy of the Altroz in January 2020. The first model based on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform was derived from the 45X concept and it competes against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo. Currently, the Altroz is priced between Rs. 5.44 lakh and Rs. 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The B2 segment hatch is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated three-cylinder petrol and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine. The former develops a maximum power output of 86 PS and 113 Nm of peak torque while the latter kicks out 90 PS and 200 Nm. Both the powertrains are paired with only a five-speed manual transmission.

As part of expanding the range, the homegrown manufacturer is expected to introduce the turbocharged version of the 1.2-litre engine in the coming months. Standing in testament, it has been spied testing on public roads wearing a Turbo badge on the trunk lid. At the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Tata presented the 1.2-litre petrol unit with 102 PS and 140 Nm.

The 1.2-litre Revotron petrol in the Nexon delivers 120 PS and 170 Nm in its BSVI guise and it could get a range-topping DCT transmission soon. In the Altroz, though, we expect the 102 PS/140 Nm performance numbers to be retained with the dual clutch auto. It could go on rival the VW Polo with 110 PS engine but the third-gen Hyundai Elite i20 is arriving in the coming months.

The Korean hatchback may get the 1.0-litre T-GDI three-cylinder petrol kicking out 120 PS maximum power as in the Venue. We won’t be surprised if the DCT-equipped Altroz turbo develops 120 PS as well in a similar fashion to the Nexon with lesser torque output. The undisguised spy shot also reveals the presence of a new blue shade as the Tectonic Blue on the Nexon.

Expect features like a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, seven-inch TFT semi-digital instrument cluster, engine start/stop button, multi-functional steering wheel, cruise control and so on in the upcoming Tata Altroz turbo variant.

Image Source – Ayush Singh on Facebook