Tata Altroz Three-Door Hot Hatch Rendered; Looks Fantabulous

The three-door take on the Tata Altroz does not feel out of place and it gets cosmetic updates to transform into an aggressive looking hatchback

Tata Motors’ latest lineup of cars shows its intentions of stepping up to the modernity and if anything, the Impact Design philosophy has helped in bringing a premium image to the new age customers and apparently dismiss the yesteryear perceptions. The homegrown manufacturer introduced two new passenger cars this year – the Altroz and Nexon EV.

The Altroz, in particular, is the second Tata model based on the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy that debuted in the Harrier in January 2019. Furthermore, the premium hatchback rivalling the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo and Honda Jazz is the first model underpinned by the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform.

The B2-segment hatch has been well received for its solid build quality – Global NCAP five-star rating – an upscale interior and the eccentric exterior details among the customers. Its sales numbers have been steadily increasing over the last few months as it has become the mainstay third place finisher in the monthly sales table due to its appealing overall package.

The electric version of the Altroz will become the second model based on Ziptron technology upon is supposed arrival sometime later next year and it could offer driving range of more than 300 km on a single charge. Sooner, Tata will launch the turbocharged 1.2-litre petrol version of the Altroz as well. But, what if the Tata Altroz takes a three-door form and flex its design further?

Here we have an imaginative rendering of the three-door Tata Altroz and straightaway it fits the bill of a hot hatch. The render artist made changes to the design to give a more polarizing look to the premium hatchback and its transformation to a hot hatch in the image makes us drool for a JTP version. Unfortunately, the JTP duo of Tiago and Tigor are no more though!

The three-door Altroz boasts of a more aggressive front bumper, dual-tone paint job, newly designed wheels, extended front doors with the absence of rear doors, sportier lower door cladding and side skirts, side-mounted dual exhaust tips, bonnet vents and bolder creases.