Tata Altroz Spotted In Eastern Europe Ahead Of India Launch Next Year

While the Tata Altroz was earlier scheduled to launch this Diwali, it will now make its market debut only early next year

Recently, it came to light that the Tata Altroz launch, which was earlier scheduled to take place during the ongoing festive season, has been postponed to early next year. While there has been no official confirmation yet, it does look like the launch is still a few months away as a unit of the upcoming Maruti Baleno rival was recently spotted undergoing TVC shoot in Minsk, Belarus.

Tata Altroz will become the most upmarket small car ever from the homegrown carmaker. The Altroz was previewed by the stunning 45X concept that was showcased at the last Auto Expo, while a close-to-production model was next showcased at this year’s Geneva Motor Show.

The Tata Altroz will be slotted between the Tiago and the Nexon. While the reason in the delay of the launch of the small car isn’t known, it does look like the carmaker has planned to avoid having a slow start during the ongoing period of sales slump. Instead, it will launch the car only by the time the uncertainty around the new norms is cleared out.

The Tata Altroz has been designed as per the IMPACT 2.0 theme, which was first seen on the Tata Harrier. The new model will also mark the debut of the company’s ALFA modular platform, which will go on to underpin a crossover-style B1-segment hatchback that is currently known by its codename H2X.

Tata Altroz will go on sale in multiple engine variants. The entry-level motor will be a 1.2-litre 85 PS unit that will be borrowed from the Tiago. The Maruti Baleno rival will be even available with a 102 PS version of the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that powers the Nexon. The third engine option will be a detuned version of the 1.5-litre unit from the Nexon. The oil-burner will produce 90 PS.

Tata Altroz will come with an upmarket cabin that will be brimming with features. The highlight of the dashboard will be a floating-type 7.0-inch infotainment unit that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other features will include ambient lighting, cruise control, google assistant and a first-in-class semi-digital speedo console.