The car was previously supposed to be launched in August and was postponed to be compliant with the upcoming BS-VI emission norms in India

After several teasers and a long wait, Tata Motors is all set to unveil the production version of the Altroz premium hatchback in India next month. The Altroz was previously set to be launched in August, which was followed by the company postponing it citing the introduction of BS-VI engine in the car.

While we are dark on details about the specifications, the car is set to be launched in India in early 2020. Earlier this month, the car was spotted completely void of any camouflage during its TVC shoot. The car is the first of Tata’s to be based on the ALFA platform, which will reportedly also carry a mini-SUV in the near future.

In terms of dimension, the Altroz is the widest car in its segment but will have the shortest wheelbase. It will have a boot capacity of 341 litres and will be offered with two petrol engines and a diesel motor from the Tiago and a 102bhp 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine from the Nexon.

Meanwhile, the diesel version will get a 90bhp 1.5-litre four-cylinder block. The car is reportedly speculated to be launched with a manual transmission initially while an automatic gearbox will soon follow.

In terms of design, the car carries with Impact 2.0 design philosophy that debuted on the Harrier. The new platform is said to be lightweight and has modular and flexible characteristics.

In the domestic market, the car will go against the likes of the Hyundai i20, the Honda Jazz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Toyota Glanza which was launched earlier this year.

The car is expected to come with a flat-bottom driving wheel. Both, the consoles – digital instrument and centre- are similar to Harrier. Altroz will be laden with feature like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, cruise control, rear parking camera, ABS with EBD.