Tata Altroz EV Makes India Debut At 2020 Auto Expo

Tata Altroz EV will likely go on sale later this year or in early 2021 with an estimated driving range between 250 km and 300 km

Tata Motors has showcased concepts such as HBX, spawning a micro SUV, and Sierra EV concept at the 2020 Auto Expo in Greater Noida. Alongside, the homegrown manufacturer unveiled the Gravitas seven-seater premium SUV and Hexa Safari Edition as well as Altroz EV. The hatchback with an electric powertrain is in its near-production guise and it will likely go on sale early next year.

Our walkaround video gives us all the necessary details you need to know about the Tata Altroz EV. It comes as part of the brand displaying futuristic products. The electrified Nexon has already gone on sale for a competitive price of Rs. 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is the first product based on Ziptron technology that will give rise to future EVs.

The zero-emission Altroz adorns the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy as its regular Altroz sibling and it is based on the modular ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture. The model on showcase features Teal Blue colour scheme and blue accents as in the electric SUV. Moreover, Ice Blue accents can also be found inside the cabin with contrast highlights.

We do expect the Altroz EV to go on sale towards the later stages of this year and in early 2021. As for the pricing, the electric hatchback could cost around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will have plenty in common with the Nexon EV and thus the same Lithium-ion battery pack could be employed and it works in tandem with a permanent-magnet AC motor.

Since the Altroz EV will be lighter than the Nexon EV it could be capable of higher driving range on a single charge than the latter. But, since no official figures are out, we are left guessing at this point as an estimated range of 250 km to 300 km may well be on the cards.

A DC fast charging facility could help in reducing the charging time and attractive warranty schemes will likely be part of the equation. Tata will introduce the Gravitas in the second half of this year and the Altroz EV could follow suite a little while later.