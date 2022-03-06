Tata Altroz DCA’s New Teaser Shows Off Bigger Infotainment Touchscreen

Along with a dual clutch automatic gearbox, Tata Altroz will get a new paint scheme, new LED DRLs, and a larger infotainment touchscreen

Tata Motors will introduce Altroz DCA (Dual Clutch Automatic) in the Indian market in the coming days. Bookings for it have already commenced across the country, and the manufacturer has been actively releasing teasers for it. Interestingly, it seems like there will be a few other changes on the hatchback other than the addition of an automatic transmission.

A new teaser video, shown below, gives us brief glimpses of the hatchback. Changes to the exterior visible here include new LED DRLs and a new paint scheme – Opera Blue. There is one major change to the interior of the vehicle; the touchscreen for the infotainment system looks bigger than the existing 7-inch touchscreen available on Altroz.

The housing for the larger touchscreen seems to be the same as for the existing 7-inch infotainment touchscreen, but the bezel is significantly smaller. We expect this larger touchscreen system to only be available on the top trims of Tata Altroz, while other trims will likely continue with their existing infotainment setups.

The current 7-inch infotainment touchscreen system on Tata Altroz is decent, but the competition is far ahead now. The new Maruti Baleno gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, while Hyundai i20 gets a 10.25-inch system. With this update, Tata’s premium hatchback will become more competitive in this segment.

The dual-clutch automatic gearbox is expected to be available only with the 1.2L NA petrol engine, with 86 PS and 113 Nm on tap. Other engine choices available on Altroz include a 1.2L turbo-petrol mill (110 PS and 140 Nm) and a 1.5L turbo-diesel mill (90 PS and 200 Nm). Currently, only a 5-speed manual transmission is available on the hatchback.

Tata Altroz is currently priced from Rs. 5.99 lakh to Rs. 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Of course, we will see a price revision following the launch of the DCA version. Its rivals in the Indian market will continue to be Hyundai i20, Maruti Baleno, VW Polo, Honda Jazz, and Toyota Glanza (which is also set to be updated this month).