Tata Altroz Becomes Official Partner Of IPL 2020

Tata Altroz is the most affordable car in the country with Global NCAP five-star rating; follows Nexon and Harrier as IPL’s official partner

Tata Motors has today announced that the Altroz has become the official partner for the Indian Premier League 2020. This marks the third consecutive year of the homegrown brand’s association with the most popular T20 cricket league in the world. The new season of the IPL commences on September 19 and it will be played across three locations: Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

The Altroz premium hatchback follows the Nexon and Harrier over the last couple of years as the official cars for the IPL. The news comes right on the back of an impressive showing from Tata in sales charts last month and it banks big on the festive season for its sales growth further and the Altroz is expected to play a key role as it has been well received among buyers.

Speaking on the association with BCCI and IPL, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors, said “We have elaborate plans to capture the viewer’s attention who will be virtually supporting their favourite teams, on-air and across digital platforms.” As has been the case, the Altroz will be displayed in the stadium premises at all three grounds in the UAE throughout.

Additionally, the matches will see Altroz Super Striker Awards, in which, the player with the best strike rate will win the Altroz Super Striker Trophy alongside a prize money of Rs. 1,00,000. The batsman with the highest strike rate of the tournament will take home the B2 segment hatchback. Tata will also indulge with its customers to “spread the cheer of the game” through its dealerships and social media.

The dealerships across the country will turn into the space where the customers can soak into the ambience of the IPL series. For most of the fans tuning in digitally, they will get the chance to become Altroz Super Strikers through the free-to-participate Altroz Super Striker mobile game where by showing batting skills, daily winners will win vouchers worth Rs. 5,000.

The season winner of the mobile game releasing on September 19 takes home the Altroz Super Striker trophy with Rs. 1,00,000 worth voucher. The Altroz is the most affordable car in the country with a five-star Global NCAP safety rating and it is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol with 86 PS/113 Nm and a 1.5-litre diesel with 90 PS/200 Nm. A turbo 1.2-litre petrol with DCT will more likely join the lineup soon.