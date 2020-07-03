Tata Altroz Beats Hyundai Elite i20 In June 2020 Sales

Tata Altroz managed to garner a total of 3,104 units in June 2020 as against 2,718 units secured by Hyundai Elite i20

In the premium hatchback segment, Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno continued to lead the way in June 2020 as 4,300 units were sold against 13,689 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with 69 per cent negative sales growth. The two main rivals in the segment for the Baleno are the Hyundai Elite i20 and Tata Altroz. The latter made its domestic debut only earlier this year.

Last month, the Altroz managed to get the better of Hyundai Elite i20 in sales charts. It registered a total of 3,104 units while the Korean hatchback garnered 2,718 units, as against 9,271 units during the same period in 2019 with Year-on-Year sales de-growth of 71 per cent. Despite the sales slowdown due to the health crisis, the Altroz has been recording decent numbers.

However, the Elite i20 could make a strong comeback with the arrival of the next generation model in the coming months. The third-gen Elite i20 is based on the latest Euro-spec model and it gets redesigned front grille, new bumper, more aggressive air inlets, new alloy wheels, upgraded rear end with new tail lamps and so on.

It will also get technological updates including BlueLink connectivity as well as more advanced equipment. Back to the Altroz, it is priced between Rs. 5.29 lakh for the base XE petrol and it goes up to Rs. 7.74 lakh for the XZ Urban petrol trim (both prices, ex-showroom). The prices of the diesel model start at Rs. 6.99 lakh for XE and it goes up to Rs. 9.34 lakh for the top-spec XZ Urban diesel (both prices, ex-showroom).

The Altroz is the first Tata model to sit on the modular ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform. It is one of the safest affordable cars money can buy as it scored five stars in Global NCAP crash tests. It measures 3,990 mm long, 1,755 mm wide and stands a height of 1,523 mm with 2,501 mm wheelbase, ground clearance of 165 mm and bootspace of 345 litres.

The five-seater is based on Impact Design 2.0 philosophy and it uses a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine producing 86 PS at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 3,300 rpm. The 1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq diesel unit pumping out 90 PS maximum power at 4,000 rpm and 200 Nm of torque at 1,250-3,000 rpm. Both the units are paired with a five-speed transmission as standard.