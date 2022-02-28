Tata Altroz Automatic Teased, Launch Expected In March

Tata Altroz automatic has been officially teased for the first time, to celebrate National Science Day, and we expect it to launch very soon

Tata Motors has finally dropped the first teaser for Altroz automatic. The hatchback was introduced back in January 2020 with two engine choices, and in January 2021, a third engine option was added to it. However, transmission choices are limited to just one – a 5-speed manual gearbox – which is a little disappointing, considering that all its rivals get automatic gearbox options.

The upcoming automatic gearbox on Tata Altroz is expected to be a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic unit, and it will likely only be available with the 1.2L turbo-petrol mill (110 PS/140 Nm). The other two engine options – 1.2L NA petrol (86 PS/113 Nm) and 1.5L turbo-diesel (90 PS/200 Nm) will continue forward with just a manual gearbox.

If that is indeed the case, Tata’s premium hatchback will be the second vehicle in this segment with a dual-clutch transmission, the first being Hyundai i20. It should be noted that Volkswagen Polo used to have a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox on offer as well in the past, but that was ditched in favour of a torque-converter automatic transmission back in 2020.

In the teaser, we see that the gear selector has a completely different design from the brand’s automatic gear selectors available on its AMT cars. The gear level here is much shorter and chunkier, with tri-arrow pattern on the top. We expect leather-wrapping to be available as well, to elevate the premium feel of the hatchback.

We expect one other change on Altroz apart from the new gearbox option. Recently, the hatchback was spied in a new colour shade, similar to the new Royal Blue paint offered on Nexon. We’re not sure if any additional tech or equipment will be added to the hatchback though. Also, Altroz needs a boost to the power output, but that seems unlikely to happen anytime soon.

The upcoming Tata Altroz automatic will push the prices significantly higher. Currently, the premium hatchback is priced from Rs. 5.99 lakh to Rs. 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).