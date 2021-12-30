Tata Altroz AT In The Works; Launch In The Next 3-4 Months – Report

Tata Altroz AT will reportedly go on sale within the next three to four months and it will be offered with the petrol engine only

Tata Motors introduced the Altroz premium hatchback in early 2020 and it competes against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, VW Polo and Honda Jazz. The first model based on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform has been well received amongst customers as it has become one of the regular top-sellers for the homegrown manufacturer every month.

The Altroz’s good reception can be attributed to its Global NCAP five-star crash test rating and a feature rich and premium interior. In addition, the exterior gives a sporty vibe with modern credentials. One of its main rivals, the Hyundai i20, received a big upgrade last year as it moved to the third generation with a myriad of updates inside and out.

Only a few months ago, the range-topping i20 N Line variant was introduced to expand its portfolio further. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is also bracing to get a big update in the coming months as the competition in the premium hatch space will only get intensified further. In response, Tata is reportedly working on an automatic version of the Altroz.

Currently, the Tata Altroz is priced between Rs. 5.90 lakh and Rs. 9.65 lakh (ex-showroom). While it has an advantage of being sold with a diesel engine over the Baleno, Polo and Jazz, the five-seater does not offer an automatic transmission yet in both fuel options. It derives power from a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine producing 85 bhp and 113 Nm.

The turbo version of the same mill delivers 108 bhp and 140 Nm and the 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel kicks out 89 bhp and 200 Nm. The NA petrol, turbo petrol and the solo diesel are available with a five-speed manual transmission only. According to the report, the automatic variant of the Tata Altroz is in its final testing stages.

It will likely be launched within the next three to four months and it could be the reason why Altroz test prototypes were spotted on public roads in recent months repeatedly. The AT will be offered only in the petrol engine and Tata appears to be working on adding more CNG variants to its lineup as well.