Tata Achieves 10 Lakh Production Milestone At Sanand Plant

Tata Motors has announced that it has reached a significant milestone in its manufacturing history as it has rolled out the one millionth passenger car from its production facility in Sanand, Gujarat. Since its establishment in 2010, the Sanand plant has occupied a sprawling expanse of 1100 acres, comprising 741 acres dedicated to Tata Motors and 359 acres allocated to the Vendor Park.

Serving as a cornerstone in Tata’s recent automotive triumphs, this facility has been pivotal in enhancing the brand’s manufacturing prowess. With a workforce of over 6000 direct and indirect employees, this facility has been instrumental in driving the brand’s manufacturing capabilities, contributing to its success in recent years.

Distinguished as one of Tata Motors’ most modern facilities, the Sanand plant boasts modern technology integrated into every aspect of its operations. Adopting a lean process management system, the highly automated plant optimises efficiency and productivity. It houses essential components such as the press line, weld shop, paint shop, assembly line, and powertrain shop.

Courtesy of the flexible assembly line, the plant has been responsible for producing the entry-level Tiago compact hatchback, Tiago EV and Tiago CNG, Tigor compact sedan and its derivatives such as the Tigor EV, Tigor CNG and Xpres-T EV. The transformation of a single-model plant into a multi-model facility, capable of producing three models, stands as an achievement in asset management and utilisation.

Commenting on reaching the production milestone, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “We are extremely proud to roll out the 1 millionth car from our Sanand plant. This facility has been pivotal in bolstering our growth story in India by responding to market needs promptly. This achievement is a testament to the high standards we set for ourselves and the commitment we have to our customers.”

The Sanand plant has embraced a comprehensive approach to corporate social responsibility (CSR) by adopting over 68 villages in the surrounding areas of Sanand, Bavla, and Viramgam. The initiatives include establishment of toilets, skill development programs for women and promoting the health and education of girl children as the CSR endeavours have positively impacted the lives of over 3 lakh individuals.