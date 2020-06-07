Tata 2020 May Sales Analysis – Altroz, Tiago, Nexon, Harrier, Tigor

Tata sold 3,152 units in May 2020 as the Altroz ended up as the highest-selling model ahead of Tiago and Nexon

Tata Motors sold a total of 1,379 units of the Altroz in the month of May 2020 – the first month when the operations resumed across the board. The premium hatchback was launched earlier this year and it competes against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo in the B2 segment.

The sales chart topping Altroz could remain as the top-selling model for the homegrown auto major in the coming months as well, as the industry is on its way to recovery and the festive season times hold crucial for garnering volumes. Tata is expected to introduce the micro SUV based on the HBX concept later this year to strengthen its SUV portfolio.

The brand will also be debuting the three-row version of the Harrier in the coming months. Coming in at second was the Tiago budget hatchback. It garnered a total of 857 units as against 3,535 units – less than four times the sales when compared to the same month twelve months ago in the domestic market.

Model May 2020 Sales May 2019 Sales Tata Altroz 1,379 – Tata Tiago 857 3,535 Tata Nexon 623 4,506 Tata Harrier 161 1,779 Tata Tigor 132 306

The Nexon compact SUV ended up as the third most sold vehicle within the brand’s lineup last month, as 623 units were registered against 4,506 units in May 2019. Earlier this year, Tata comprehensively updated its volume-bearing lineup comprising of the Tiago, Tigor and Nexon. But, the economic crisis did come at an ill fated time.

The 2020MY Harrier also received a handful of updates and it posted a total of 161 units last month as against 1,779 units during the same period in 2019. The Tigor, on the other hand, ended up as the least sold model with just 132 units. The automotive sector’s volumes are expected to increase during the course of this calendar year.

Tata’s upcoming products could include a mid-size SUV based on the Chinese brand Chevy’s Tiggo 5X and it will reportedly be positioned underneath the Harrier. Moreover, the Sierra nameplate could return in the near future as well and a C-segment sedan appears to be in the pipeline.