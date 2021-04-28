Take A Look At This Tastefully Customised Jawa Forty Two

The Jawa Forty Two is currently priced from Rs 1,68,215 to Rs 1,77,157 (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and gets a 293 cc single-cylinder engine that produces 27.33 PS and 27.02 Nm

Agozee Kustoms is a modification house based in Surat, Gujarat that specialises in graphic modifications and restorations. We recently reported about their matte pine green Jawa Perak project that was done for a Surat-based Jawa dealership. However, it looks like the Perak isn’t the only Jawa motorcycle that has been customised by Agozee Kustoms.

The modification house has customised another Jawa bike for the Surat-based ‘Seema Bikes’ Jawa dealership. The Starlight Blue Jawa Forty Two features some visual enhancements that make it look unique. The motorcycle gets black treatment on both sides of the fuel tank.

The golden stripes seen on the OEM Forty Two’s tank are now finished in tricolour. Similar to the recently launched 42 2.1, the customised Forty Two also features a grey racing stripe that runs across the length of the tank, and says ’42 Classic Legends’. The dual-tone paint scheme of the motorcycle makes it look distinctive.

No changes are made to the Jawa Forty Two, which means it continues to draw power from a 293 cc, single-cylinder, 4 stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC motor that belts out 27.33 PS of max power and 27.02 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed constant-mesh gearbox.

The Forty Two is priced from Rs 1,68,215 to Rs 1,77,157 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Jawa recently also introduced an updated and more premium version of the motorcycle known as the 42 2.1. While the Jawa 42 draws power from the same 293 cc single-cylinder engine, the motorcycle features a range of visual enhancements.

The biggest change is the addition of the new X-shaped headlamp grille, as well as a new flyscreen. The dual exhaust pipes, engine, rear twin shocks, telescopic front forks as well as the headlamp casing are all blacked out. Unlike the spoked rims seen on the Jawa Forty Two, the 42 2.21 gets stylish looking black-coloured alloy wheels.

The new Jawa 42 can be had with three colour options – red, black and white; all finished in matte. The motorcycle is currently available in a single variant that costs 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).