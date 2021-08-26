Take A Look At Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 ‘Project Hare Scramble’

Check out this RE Interceptor 650-based scrambler, which has been officially commissioned by Royal Enfield with inputs from Sagar Sheldekar

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 was first launched back in 2018, and it is one of the best RE bikes to date! The lovely parallel-twin engine, the relatively affordable price, and the classy retro looks, all helped it quickly become popular among enthusiasts. Of course, being a Royal Enfield motorcycle, it is also commonly used as a base for numerous project builds.

This here is one such custom-built motorcycle, build under RE’s global ‘Bolt-On Build’ initiative. Named ‘Project Hare Scramble’, the pictures of this bike were shared by Royal Enfield Custom Club, credited to veteran speed-maestro Sagar Sheldekar. The motorcycle gets increased ground clearance, from 174mm to around 200mm, for better off-road capabilities.

The exhaust pipes (by TNT Motorcycles) are routed to the side, in a typical scrambler fashion, with a heat shield on it. The front wheel has been replaced by a 19-inch EXCEL unit, and we also see a new engine guard, sump guard, and radiator grille. The bike now gets a taller handlebar (with handguards) and offroad footpegs have been installed here.

The suspension system has been upgraded as well; the bike gets YSS Fork Upgrade Kit at the front and YSS Topline Shocks at the rear. It also sports an aftermarket LED headlight, LED taillights, and LED turn indicators. A pair of Denali S4 auxiliary lights have also been added to the motorcycle. Further changes to the aesthetics include leather grips, a Suede Scrambler seat, and chrome fenders.

The engine has also been modified for more power and torque. It gets a BMC performance filter, a stage 2 airfilter kit, an NGK Spark Plug Kit, and a Race Dynamics piggyback ECU. Thanks to these upgrades, the 648cc motor belts out an additional 4 horsepower and 1.2 Nm of torque at the rear wheel, tested on Dyno. Lastly, the motorcycle gets Pirelli Scorpion Rally tyres, perfect for off-road adventures.

The parts used for this custom-built Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 scrambler are all off-the-shelf units. These are quite easy to source, and do not require any changes to the frame of the bike, making it easy for owners to replicate these results. That said, with such extensive modifications, it would be illegal to ride this motorcycle on public roads.