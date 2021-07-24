Take A Look At 2022 Electric Brands Xbus EV From Germany

Electric Brands Xbus is an electric quadricycle that offers around 200 km of driving range as standard, and is available in multiple body-styles

German automaker Electric Brands had unveiled an unusual EV a little while ago. Named ‘Xbus’, this little electric vehicle is classified as a quadricycle (L7e class) in Europe. It features an adorable and futuristic design, and comes in nine different variants, including a minibus, a pickup truck, a pickup truck with tilting dump-truck bed, a flatbed truck with folding sides, etc.

A camper version is also available, which offers amenities like a refrigerator, television, sink, and a cooktop. The vehicle will have a payload capacity of just 450 kg due to its classification, while the freight transport version will have a payload capacity of 600 kg. It should be noted that the crash safety standards are also relaxed for such vehicle classes.

Electric Brands Xbus will be powered by four wheel-hub motors, with a peak power rating of 76.1 PS (56 kW) and a continuous power rating of 20.4 PS (15 kW). It comes paired with a 10 kWh battery pack, which can provide a driving range of up to 200 km (124 miles) on a single charge. A 30 kWh battery option will be on offer as well, which can deliver a range of up to 600 km (373 miles).

The vehicle can achieve a top speed of 100 kmph (62 mph), which is decent enough for a quadricycle, in all honesty. Also, the Xbus gets battery drawers in the middle with swappable battery packs. For swapping them, one can either visit a dealer, or do it themselves with the help of two other individuals without requiring any specialised tools.

The battery cells for the Xbus will be supplied by Germany-based UniverCell. For manufacturing, the company is taking over the free capacity of a pre-existing factory in Itzehoe, Germany, and production of the EV is scheduled to begin around mid-2022.

The prices of the Xbus start at €17,380 (around INR 15.22 lakh), which makes it more affordable than Ford Focus or VW Golf! Electric Brands will initially have 600 dealers across Europe, and it aims to expand to over 1,000 locations in the near future.