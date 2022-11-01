Taiwan-based Gogoro Electric Scooters To Soon Launch In India – Details

Gogoro recently confirmed its plan to make its Indian debut with the launch of the new S1 and the Viva e-scooters in the market

Gogoro recently announced its plan to make its Indian debut on November 3 and is expected to bring multiple scooters for B2C and B2B buyers. The Taiwan-based based brand is one of the leading battery-swapping and electric scooter makers in the market and will challenge the brands like Okinawa, Ola, and Ather in India.

Gogoro is yet to officially announce the details of its upcoming products in the country but is likely to launch the S1 scooter for private buyers. In addition to this, it is also expected to offer the Gogoro Viva to B2B customers looking for a last-mile delivery option.

For those wondering, the Gogoro S1 is offered with a mid-mounted single-motor setup with a claimed peak power output of 9.6 bhp while the maximum torque output stands at 27 Nm. This scooter boasts a swappable lithium-ion battery pack that offers a claimed range of around 150 km on a single charge at a cruising speed of 30 kmph. The scooter also supports multiple charging options.

The Gogoro S1 price in India is expected to start from Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom, with FAME II) and will directly compete with rivals like the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, TVS iQube ST, Heor Vida V1 Pro, and Simple One. It is based on an aluminium monocoque chassis linked to a single-arm fork and a linked rear mono-shock.

The Gogoro Viva on the other hand gets a smaller 4 bhp motor with a maximum torque output of 85 Nm. The Gogoro Viva claimed range stands at 85 km on a single charge. A strong low-end and tough construction makes it a dependable choice for anyone looking for a reliable workhorse.

The scooter rides on a conventional suspension setup that includes a telescopic fork at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. With an expected starting price of Rs 80,000 (ex-showroom, with FAME II), the Gogoro Viva e-scooter will take on the rivals like the Hero Electric Nyx HX and Okinawa Dual 100 B2B e-scooters.