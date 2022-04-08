Suzuki V-Strom SX Vs KTM 250 Adv, Benelli TRK 251, RE Himalayan

Here, we have a four-way spec-sheet comparison between the recently-launched Suzuki V-Strom SX and its biggest rivals in the Indian market

Suzuki recently launched its new 250cc adventure motorcycle – V-Strom SX – in India. It shares a lot of components with the brand’s other quarter-litre offerings, namely Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250. This new ADV brings a lot to the table, at least on paper, and it is seemingly an extremely attractive deal.

Here, we have compared the spec sheets of the newly-arrived Suzuki V-Strom SX with its closest rivals – KTM 250 Adventure, Benelli TRK 251, and Royal Enfield Himalayan.

Suzuki V-Strom SX v KTM 250 Adventure v Benelli TRK 251 v RE Himalayan – Features and equipment

Suzuki is offering a lot of features on the new V-Strom SX. including an LED headlight (with LED DRLs), an LED taillight, and a fully-digital LCD instrument console. The motorcycle gets a pair of telescopic front forks and a monoshock rear suspension. The braking system consists of single disc brakes on both wheels, with dual-channel ABS.

KTM 250 Adventure also gets an LCD instrument console, adjustable front visor, USD front forks, rear monoshock, halogen headlight, and an LED taillight. The motorcycle comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels – a 320mm front and a 230mm rear – with dual-channel ABS.

The equipment list of Benelli TRK 251 consists of an LCD digital instrument console, LED lighting system, USD front forks, rear monoshock, etc. The wheels here feature single disc brakes – 280mm and 240mm – and dual-channel ABS is offered as well here.

Royal Enfield Himalayan has a complicated instrument console, consisting of an analogue speedo, analogue tacho, analogue fuel gauge, digital compass, an LCD readout for odometer/tripmeter, and a tripper navigation system. The suspension system consists of telescopic forks and a rear monoshock, while the braking system comprises a 300mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc (with dual-channel ABS).

Suzuki V-Strom SX v KTM 250 Adventure v Benelli TRK 251 v RE Himalayan – Powertrain

The newly-launched Suzuki V-Strom SX utilises the same engine as the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250. This oil-cooled powerplant is good for 26.5 PS of peak power and 22.2 Nm of maximum torque. This motor comes paired with a 6-speed transmission.

Technical Specs Suzuki V-Strom SX KTM 250 Adventure Engine size 249cc 248.76 Engine type Oil-cooled, single-cylinder Liquid-cooled, single-cylinder Max. power 26.5 PS 30 PS Max. torque 22.2 Nm 24 Nm Transmission 6-speed 6-speed

KTM 250 Adventure is powered by a 248.76cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder powerplant. This motor belts out 30 PS and 24 Nm, and it comes paired with a 6-speed transmission. In this comparison, the KTM is the most powerful model.

The 249cc, liquid-cooled, single-pot powerplant of Benelli TRK 251 generates a peak power and torque of 25.8 PS and 21.1 Nm, respectively. To harness this power, a 6-speed transmission is utilised.

Technical Specs Benelli TRK 251 Royal Enfield Himalayan Engine size 249cc 411cc Engine type Liquid-cooled, single-cylinder Air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder Max. power 25.8 PS 24.31 PS Max. torque 21.1 Nm 32 Nm Transmission 6-speed 5-speed

Royal Enfield Himalayan has the largest engine of the bunch – a 411cc unit. This air & oil-cooled motor belts out a maximum power of 24.31 PS and a peak torque of 32 Nm. Transmission duties here are handled by a 5-speed gearbox.

Suzuki V-Strom SX v KTM 250 Adventure v Benelli TRK 251 v RE Himalayan – Price

Suzuki has launched V-Strom SX at Rs. 2.11 lakh, which is surprisingly affordable for a motorcycle in this class. KTM 250 Adventure is priced at Rs. 2.35 lakh, while Benelli TRK 251 is priced at Rs. 2.59 lakh. As for Royal Enfield Himalayan, its price ranges from Rs. 2.14 lakh to Rs. 2.22 lakh.

Model Price Suzuki V-Strom SX Rs. 2.11 lakh KTM 250 Adventure Rs. 2.35 lakh Benelli TRK 251 Rs. 2.59 lakh Royal Enfield Himalayan Rs. 2.14 lakh to Rs. 2.22 lakh

Suzuki’s new ADV is quite affordable in comparison to its rivals. Considering all the features and performance on offer, it is a brilliant value proposition.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi