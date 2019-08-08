Suzuki To Launch Entry Level 250cc Adventure Motorcycle In India – 5 Things To Know

The upcoming adventure bike will rival directly against the likes of the Hero Xpulse 200, RE Himalayan and the BMW G310 GS

We have earlier reported that Suzuki is planning to launch an entry-level 250cc adventure bike in India. Suzuki Motorcycle India Limited has recently launched the new generation Gixxer and Gixxr SF models in India and now they are planning to enter in the entry-level adventure motorcycle segment. The upcoming adventure motorcycle likely to rival directly against the likes of the RE Himalayan and the recently introduced Hero Xpulse 200.

Here are the few things that you can expect from Suzuki’s upcoming 250cc adventure bike.

1. Design

Suzuki will likely take the design inspiration of their upcoming 250cc adventure bike from the V-Storm range. We won’t be too surprised if the upcoming motorcycle takes most of its styling cues from the V-Storm 250 which is already sold in some international market. However, expect the Indian spec model to be slimmer and less bulky than the V-Storm 250.

2. Expected Features

The upcoming 250cc adventure bike will likely feature a full LED lighting setup, full digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity that will display turn by turn navigation system and caller information, a tall windscreen to protect the rider from windblast, an engine bash plate and a wider and comfortable seat for the comfort of the rider and pillion.

3. Engine specification

The upcoming Suzuki adventure bike will likely use the same 249cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve unit that powers the recently launched Gixxer SF 250. The engine produces about 26.5 Ps of peak power and an impressive 22.6 Nm of peak torque on the Gixxer SF 250. Suzuki will definitely retune the engine and gear ratios for the upcoming adventure bike.

4. Suspension and brakes

Expect the upcoming adventure tourer to features telescopic forks at the front and monoshock setup at the rear with longer travel. The motorcycle will rely on disc brakes at both ends to bring it to a halt. A dual-channel ABS will also be offered as standard for the safety of the rider.

5. Expected Launch date

Like we already mentioned in our earlier report that upcoming adventure bike from Suzuki is still in its early developmental stage and it will likely launch within the next two years in India.