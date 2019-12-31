Suzuki Swift Sport Katana Special Edition With Wider Body Kit Unveiled

Suzuki will reveal three custom concepts at the 2020 Tokyo Auto Salon in January and the most striking of them is the Swift Sport Katana

The 2020 edition of the Tokyo Auto Salon is kicking off on the 10th of January 2020 as several new concepts and special editions are waiting to be unveiled mainly from the Japanese manufacturers who are keen to make a big impact at the start of the new year in their home country.

Suzuki, in particular, has an interesting lineup of vehicles for the motoring show as seven exhibits have been planned. They include three differently themed cars as each individually is based on Suzuki Swift Sport, Jimny Sierra mini off-roader and the Hustler – a popular kei car back in Japan.

Perhaps the most striking of them has to be the Swift Sport Katana edition. Back in May 2019, Suzuki unveiled the limited edition Swift Sport Katana in the Netherlands based on and pays tribute to the Katana motorcycle, which after a long hiatus was introduced earlier this year.

The forthcoming edition looks almost identical to the aforementioned one but there are some visual upgrades that make it even more imposing such as customised side skirts, glossy black front grille, wing mirror caps, smoked-out headlamps and lip spoiler as well as blackened alloy wheels with sporty red accents.

The wider track comes courtesy of aggressive body kit with chunky fenders and the Katana themed graphics all around signifies its intents and purposes. The cabin does get its share of updates including gradient titanium similar to the heated muffler and contrast red highlights.

The Suzuki Hustler Street Base is aimed as youngsters with street attitude. It adorns dark matte colour scheme, silver bumper inserts, black finish to the front grille, black fenders, customised headlamps, cabin with multiple speakers and ambient lighting conditions, etc.

The Jimny Sierra Marine Style is endorsed to be an adult marine leisure vehicle with a bold exterior comprising of a custom roof box, sporty blue graphics, cases for fishing rods, LED light bar, new wheels, Yokohama Geolandar off-road spec tyres, front bumper made of steel with tow hooks and so on.