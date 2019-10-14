Suzuki Overtakes Hero MotoCorp In H1 FY2019-20 Scooter Sales

With a total of 3,41,928 units, Suzuki overtook Hero MotoCorp comfortably by 92,563 units for third position in the first half of current FY

Suzuki Motorcycle and Scooter India has raced past Hero MotoCorp and become the third-largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the country in the specific scooter segment. According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers Association (SIAM) data, Suzuki managed to garner 10.97 per cent market share.

This was in the scooter segment as 3,41,928 units were retailed in the first half of 2019 at an increase of 17.16 per cent when compared to the sales in the first half of last financial year with 2,91,847 units. During the sale period, the market share of Hero MotoCorp reduced massively to a margin of 8 per cent.

Overall in the first half of FY2019, the domestic scooter sales witnessed a decline of 36.23 per cent for the homegrown manufacturer as it stood at 2,49,365 units. Honda continued to be the second-best brand in the scooter department due to the sales of Activa, which decreased by a big margin through 2019 as well.

The volume numbers posted by Suzuki with the Access 125 have been steady despite the troublesome times endured by the entire two-wheeler industry. It is the country’s best-selling 125 cc scooter. For the Japanese company, the Access accounted for more than 87 per cent of the scooter sales.

In fact, around 80 per cent of Suzuki’s total sales have come from the Access 125. On average, the Access 125 scored around 50,000 units and has been a regular feature in the top ten selling two-wheelers in India. The Burgman Street 125 is also registering decent sales figures for Suzuki domestically.

In the scooter segment, TVS Motor Company finished second behind Honda in overall volumes with nearly six lakh units. It had a lead of 2,56,689 units in the first half of the current FY when compared to Suzuki. The latter was the only one among the mainstream brands to post positive sales growth in the scooter space – a highly appreciable 17.16 per cent.