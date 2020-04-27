Suzuki Only 2-Wheeler Manufacturer With Positive Growth In FY2020

The Indian 2-wheeler industry clocked a de-growth of 17.8% in the previous financial year, 55,66,036 Scooters, 1,12,14,640 Motorcycles and 6,36,940 scooters were sold in FY20

As we have been saying, the prolonged sales slowdown made the previous financial year really tough for Indian car and bike manufacturers. In the last fiscal, the overall two wheeler industry clocked a de-growth of 17.8% on YoY basis. As has been the case for some years now, the motorcycle sales far outnumbered the retail of scooters as 64% of two wheelers sold in India were motorcycles.

Quite unsurprisingly, every motorcycle manufacturer, with the exception of Suzuki, witnessed a dip in sales. The Indian subsidiary of the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer, however, could post a marginal 2.5% growth as its sales increased from 6,68,787 units in FY19 to 6,85,223 units in FY2020. It enjoys the fifth place on the sales charts of the last financial year.

As usual, the first place goes to Hero MotoCorp with an overall sale of 62,31,458 units. This is a dip of 18.1% from 76,12,775 units sold in FY19. Again, as always, the second spot is occupied by Honda, with a sale of 47,06,589 units in the last financial year. This corresponds to a dip of 14.7% from 55,20,617 units sold in FY19.

The third place has been taken by TVS with a sale of 24,10,755 units in the previous financial year. This corresponds to a dip of 23.1% rom 31,36,532 units in FY19. Fourth spot goes to Bajaj Auto with a sale of 20,78,348 units in the previous fiscal. This is a dip of 18.2% from 25,41,320 units in the FY19. Like we said, the fifth spot belongs to Suzuki, with a total sale of 6,85,223 units.

At the sixth spot, we have Royal Enfield, with a sale of 6,56,651 units. This corresponds to 18.5% drop from 8,05,273 units in FY19. The seventh spot has been occupied by Yamaha with a total sale of 5,79,227 units, down by 28% from 8,04,682 units in FY19. At the eighth spot, we have Piaggio, with a total sale of 62,638 units, a dip of 19.5% from 77,775 units sold in FY19.

The ninth spot has been held by Kawasaki, with a total sale of 2,628 units. This corresponds to a drop of 15.6% from 3,115 units in FY19. Finally, the tenth spot is occupied by Harley Davidson. It sold 2,470 units in the previous financial year. This correspond to a 7.7% drop form 2,676 units sold a year before.