Suzuki Katana Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 13.61 Lakh

Suzuki Katana is powered by a 999 cc inline four-cylinder DOHC liquid-cooled engine developing a maximum power output of 152 PS max power and 106 Nm torque

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited has today announced the launch of the Katana in the domestic market and it carries a starting price of Rs. 13.61 lakh (ex-showroom). Following a set of teaser images, the Katana has finally entered the market and it derives power from a 999 cc inline four-cylinder DOHC liquid-cooled engine.

The BSVI-compliant K5 engine produces a maximum power output of 152 PS at 11,000 rpm and 106 Nm of peak torque at 9,250 rpm and is connected to a six-speed transmission. The litre-class motorcycle competes against BMW F 900 XR (Rs. 12.3 lakh) and the Kawasaki Ninja 1000 SX (Rs. 11.86 lakh) in India and is loaded with a host of premium equipment to take on the fierce rivals.

As for India, Suzuki has made available the Katana roadster with two colour schemes namely Metallic Mystic Silver and Metallic Stellar Blue. The semi-faired motorcycle boasts a bi-directional quickshifter with a throttle-by-wire system, slipper clutch, five-level traction control system, Suzuki Drive Mode Selector, Low RPM Assist, Suzuki Easy Start System and so on.

Speaking of the launch, Suzuki Motorcycle India Managing Director Satoshi Uchida, stated: “The Katan reflects Suzuki’s ongoing commitment to fine craftsmanship and its willingness to sweat every detail to get them right. The launch is a part of our strategy to solidify our big bike portfolio in the country,”

The suspension duties in the Suzuki Katana are handled by upside-down front forks that can be fully adjustable and a link-type coil spring at the rear while the braking is performed by dual discs at the front and a single disc at the rear with Brembo callipers. There are three different throttle maps available with the new motorcycle namely Active, Basic, and Comfort.

Other feature highlights in the semi-faired flagship motorcycle are an LCD instrument console, LED headlamp, sharp body panels, gold-painted alloy wheels, a muscular fuel tank designed, black finished exhaust system and engine area, two-tone seat finish, LED tail lamp, LED turn indicators, a dual-channel ABS system, and so on.