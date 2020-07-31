Suzuki Jimny With ‘little D’ Body Kit Resembles Old Land Rover Defender

Check out this ‘little D’ Aero Kit for the Suzuki Jimny, built by DAMD, a custom car workshop based in Japan

Suzuki Jimny is an extremely popular vehicle in plenty of international markets, owing to its brilliant off-road capability and extremely affordable price. With such popularity, there’s plenty of aftermarket support available for the little SUV, including a lot of custom body kits. Here, we have another such kit for the Jimny, called ‘little D’, built by DAMD.

The ‘little D’ body kit can be had either as a complete package, or you can purchase individual parts as per your liking. With the complete package, you also get the additional choice of ‘WILDBOAR’ wheels, or you can choose to have the ‘DEAN Cross Country wheels, with or without the rest of the body kit.

The kit brings a lot of changes to the stock car, including the addition of a hood cover, mud flaps, a new front bumper, new rear bumper, new front grille, and plenty of custom badging. You can also opt for new seat covers, along with a numberplate relocation kit. The latter is available for this body kit as well as the stock vehicle.

In terms of looks, the ‘little D’ kit turns the Suzuki Jimny into a Land Rover Defender (previous-generation) lookalike, with the green-coloured Oval ‘little D’ badge imitating the Land Rover emblem. It also gets ‘LITTLE: D’ lettering on the hood, which adds a little macho appeal to the design.

The steel rims with the high profile off-road rubber lend the modified Jimny a utilitarian look, while also enhancing its off-road capability. Overall, we quite love this mod job, and wish to see something similar on Indian roads soon. The complete price breakdown is as follows.

Product Price* Back Camera Kit USD 38.90/ INR 2,917 Bonnet/Hood Cover USD 624.43/ INR 46,832 Bonnet/Hood Cover (unpainted) USD 491.35/ INR 36,851 Complete Kit USD 3,152.81/ INR 2,36,460.75 Complete Kit (unpainted) USD 2,559.10/ INR 1,91,932.50 Complete Kit + ‘DEAN x little D’ Wheels (set of 5) USD 5,200.08/ INR 3,90,006 Complete Kit (unpainted) + ‘DEAN x little D’ Wheels (set of 5) USD 4,606.38/ INR 3,45,478.50 Complete Kit + ‘WILDBOAR’ Wheels (set of 5) USD 4,790.63/ INR 3,59,297.25 Complete Kit (unpainted) + ‘WILDBOAR’ Wheels (set of 5) USD 4,196.92/ INR 3,14,769.50 ‘DEAN x little D’ Wheels (set of 5) USD 2,456.73/ INR 1,84,200 Front Bumper USD 829.15/ INR 62,186.25 Front Bumper (unpainted) USD 593.71/ INR 44,528.25 Front Grille USD 603.95/ INR 45,294.75 Front Grille USD 491.35/ INR 36,851.25 License Plate Relocation Kit (for normal bumper) USD 151.50/ INR 11,362.50 License Plate Relocation Kit (for little D. bumper) USD 59.38/ INR 4,453.50 little D AOL Decal USD 184.26/ INR 13,819.50 little D Seat Covers USD 696.07/ INR 52,205.25 little D Letter Emblem USD 49.14/ INR 3,685.50 little D Oval Emblem USD 29.68/ INR 2,226 Mud Flap USD 286.62/ INR 21,496.50 Rear Bumper (Matt Black) USD 870.10/ INR 65,257.50 Rear Bumper (unpainted) USD 757.50/ INR 56,812.50

*1 USD ~ 75 INR, shipping and handling charges not included

Previously, plenty of media reports had claimed that Maruti Suzuki will be setting up a manufacturing facility in India for the Jimny, and manufacturing a five-door version. If true, the SUV would be another sub-4-metre addition to Maruti’s line-up, We’ll have to wait and watch what Maruti has in store for us regarding the Jimny, if it does have anything planned indeed.