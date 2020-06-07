Suzuki Introduces Hybrid S-Cross, Vitara And Swift Sport In The UK

Suzuki has increased the prices of the Vitara, S-Cross and Swift Hybrid by introducing a 48 volt mild-hybrid powertrain

Suzuki has restarted business in several parts of the world including India and it has revealed prices of the hybrid-spec Vitara and S-Cross along with the Swift Sport in the United Kingdom. The 1.4-litre four-cylinder Boosterjet petrol engine has been given an electrified treatment and it gets a 48 V system that helps in better efficiency as well as aiding in acceleration in all the three models.

The Japanese manufacturer claims that the mild-hybrid system enables reduced CO2 emissions of up to 17 per cent while the fuel consumption is also reduced by 17 per cent. The 1.4-litre unit used in the Swift Sport was claimed capable of doing zero to 100 kmph in just 8 seconds. However, the addition of mild-hybrid technology has made the sporty hatchback slower by 1.1 seconds at 9.1 seconds.

It has also resulted in an increase in starting price to £21,570 (Rs. 20.40 lakh). Suzuki is offering easy instalments and financial schemes for the customers affected from resource crunch over the last few months. The new zero per cent personal contract purchase scheme could attract new buyers. In the Vitara premium SUV and S-Cross, the mild-hybrid powertrain has replaced the manual gearbox equipped 1.4-litre engine.

The new powerplant can be had in front- and four-wheel drive configuration. The mild-hybrid unit has been made available across the range of the S-Cross and it has a starting price of £20,749 (Rs. 19.62 lakh) for the base SZ4. The mid-level SZ-T costs £23,749 (Rs. 22.46 lakh) while the range-topping SZ5 is priced at £25,749 (Rs. 24.35 lakh). The AllGrip four-wheel-drive system can be chosen from the options list with features like panoramic sunroof and dual-zone climate control.

The hybrid version of the Vitara is priced from £21,749 (Rs. 20.57 lakh) for the entry-level SZ4 trim while the SZ-T costs £22,749 (Rs. 21.51 lakh) and the top-spec SZ5 can be had at £24,749 (Rs. 23.40 lakh). Only the top-of-the-line trim can be bought with a four-wheel-drive system as the rest of the range is only available with a front-wheel-drive configuration.

In India, the S-Cross is receiving a new 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine with SHVS system soon. It generates 104.7 PS and 138 Nm and is paired with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission.