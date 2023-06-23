Suzuki eVX Electric SUV Spied For The 1st Time, India Launch In 2025

Suzuki eVX will likely make its global debut later next year before going on sale in markets like India in 2025

The first-ever spy images of the production-spec eVX electric SUV have come up on the internet ahead of its global debut in late 2024 or early 2025. Maruti Suzuki showcased the eVX concept at the 2023 Auto Expo earlier this year and its production model will become the brand’s first pure EV and it will be based on a dedicated skateboard platform.

The test mule has been caught in Poland wearing a black wrap all around and is a more conventional take on the eVX concept. Spotted at a charging point in Krakow, Poland the prototype clearly gives the Grand Vitara vibe but in a bigger and more expressive way. The front fascia comprises a sleek grille section and headlamps that are not the final product yet.

However, the rear boasts a sculpted tailgate that looks similar to the concept and there could be a horizontal LED light bar covering the entire width. The LED tail lamps are positioned in a deep housing while the integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, shark fin antenna, and a sloping roofline can be clearly seen as in the concept.

Other exterior highlights are a raked front windshield, squared-off wheel arches and muscular side cladding hidden within the wrap, a prominent beltline and rather uninspiring 17-inch alloy wheels. Judging by the concept, it will have an overall length of around 4,300 mm, a width of 1,800 mm and a height of around 1,600 mm.

It will be pitched against the upcoming Mahindra XUV700-based electric SUV, the Hyundai Creta-based EV, Tata Curvv EV, Honda Elevate EV, Kia Seltos EV and others as a host of zero-emission vehicles are planned to be launched in 2025 and 2026. It will be underpinned by the 27L architecture derived from Toyota’s 40PL and will also spawn a Toyota derivative.

Both single- and dual-electric motor setups will be available and the latter could be reserved for the international markets like Europe and Japan, at least initially. The eVX could be equipped with a 60 kWh Li-ion battery pack capable of a claimed driving range of around 500 km. The spy images also show a two-spoke steering wheel and dual-screen layout.