Suzuki Ertiga Cruise Hybrid MPV Launched With Sportier Styling

Suzuki Ertiga Cruise gets cosmetic updates and is powered by a mild-hybrid engine with a larger battery compared to the standard model

Suzuki’s Indonesia division has introduced the Ertiga Cruise at the ongoing IIMS (Indonesia International Motor Show) 2024 in Jakarta. The Japanese manufacturer has brought in cosmetic updates to the seven-seater along with other changes and it carries a starting price of IDR 288 million (around Rs. 15.3 lakh) for the base manual trim.

The automatic version of the Suzuki Ertiga Cruise is priced at IDR 301 Million (around Rs. 16 lakh). The front fascia has received inverted L-shaped Daytime Running Lights mounted on the revised bumper, surrounding the fog lamps. The bumper also gains a lip spoiler and above which a Y-shaped trim is present to further elevate its sporty appeal.

The black grille is shrouded by a thick chrome trim, which also covers the headlamps. Other visual highlights are black decals on the sides and lower skirts, faux skid plate at the rear, etc. It has been made available in two paint schemes namely Cool Black, and Pearl White/Cool Black two-tone shade. However, the standard Ertiga comes in seven colours.

The 2024 Suzuki Ertiga Cruise is sold with a mild-hybrid system and is equipped with a bigger battery pack, potentially enabling higher fuel economy. As for the performance, the familiar 1.5L four-cylinder petrol engine develops a maximum power output of 104 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque. It is yet unknown whether the Ertiga Cruise will make its way to India or not.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is priced at Rs. 8.69 lakh for the entry-level variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 13.03 lakh (ex-showroom). It is currently the best-selling MPV in India and a six-seater iteration of the Ertiga is retailed as the XL6. In addition to its plans for a micro SUV and a zero-emission MPV utilising the same platform as the eVX, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer is also developing a sub-four-meter MPV to compete with the Renault Kiger.

This MPV will be based on the Suzuki Spacia, which is sold in Japan, and it is expected to feature an in-house developed HEV system.