Suzuki e-Burgman Breaks Cover In Japan – Exclusive Pics

Suzuki e-Burgman prototype showcased at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 uses replaceable battery systems from Gachaco

At the Japan Mobility Show 2023, Suzuki has revealed the new electric version of the Burgman. The Japanese brand has been utilising the Gachaco battery system for experimental purposes and thus e-Burgman Gachaco stickering can be seen on the side panels below the pillion seat. The prototype wears the familiar white and blue dual-tone colour scheme.

The Japanese brand has been testing the e-Burgman on Indian roads for more than a couple of years and the same paint scheme has often been spotted as well. At the start of this financial year, Suzuki began testing the e-Burgman with Gachaco replaceable battery tech in Tokyo and the success of the tests meant that further evaluations now continue in Osaka.

Suzuki has gathered information regarding the everyday usability of the electric scooter across various conditions and it will be used for developing its range of upcoming zero-emission vehicles. The front end comprises a sharp-looking apron with an LED headlamp and integrated Boomerang-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights.

Below the tall transparent windscreen, the Suzuki badge can be seen flanked by vertical silver slats while a flat floorboard, single-piece seat and grab rail, black finished five-spoke alloy wheels, LED tail lamp with clear lens turn indicators, twin-sided rear shock absorbers and telescopic front forks are other key features of the electric Burgman.

The Suzuki e-Burgman is equipped with a synchronous electric motor and replaceable Li-ion battery pack enabling a range of only 44 km. We do expect the riding range to be much higher upon its arrival in India. It measures 1,825 mm in length, 765 mm in width and 1,140 mm in height and has a seat height of 780 mm and kerb weight of 147 kg.

Gachaco’s battery-swapping network across Japan is expected to play a key role in thwarting range anxiety. The hydrogen-spec Suzuki Burgman has also been displayed at the ongoing motor show and it comes with a 70 Mpa hydrogen tank. It could be offered in the larger Burgmans initially as the Burgman 400 could be the first in line to adopt this technology.