Suzuki Commemorates MotoGP Victory With Swift World Championship Edition

This limited-edition Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid gets a new paint job, inspired by the MotoGP championship-winning GSX-RR

In 2020, Suzuki won its first MotoGP championship in 20 years. To commemorate the iconic victory, the manufacturer has launched a special ‘World Championship’ Edition of the Swift Sport Hybrid hatchback. This new limited edition model sports a few interior and exterior styling upgrades, and its production will be limited to only seven units.

The World Championship Edition model gets a new dual-tone paint job – metallic blue with silver decals – which is inspired by the Team Ecstar Suzuki GSX-RR motorcycle. The roof gets an inverted colour theme (silver background with blue stripes), and the A-pillar has been blacked-out. The racing stripes extend from the nose to the tail, and on the bonnet, it gets a ‘SUZUKI’ branding.

The ORVMs have been painted silver, which complements the overall styling. Just like the regular Swift Sport, the World Championship Edition model gets a sporty rear bumper with dual exhaust, 17-inch machine-cut alloy wheels, and a front splitter. The vehicle also gets a roof-mounted spoiler, side skirts, and rear splitter, all of which look extremely sporty.

The interior of the vehicle gets fluorescent yellow trims on the dashboard, door armrests for the front row, and transmission tunnel. Each vehicle gets the autograph of Joan Mir, last year’s MotoGP world champion, on the dashboard trim, along with the production number of the limited edition model.

The powertrain remains unchanged; the engine continues to be a 1.4-litre, inline-4, turbocharged petrol motor, assisted by a 48V mild-hybrid system. The maximum power and torque figures are rated at 129 PS and 235 Nm, respectively. The transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox, which sends power to the front wheels. The Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid World Championship Edition is priced at €20,900 (around Rs. 18.48 lakh).

According to recent reports, Suzuki is currently developing the next-generation version of the Swift, which is slated to debut globally around mid-2022. As for the Indian market, Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the facelift version of the current-gen Swift in the coming weeks, and the next-gen model will likely arrive here during 2023.