Suzuki Burgman EV To Make Global Debut Later This Month

Suzuki Burgman EV will be showcased in its prototype form at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 in Tokyo later this month

The Japan Mobility Show 2023 will be hosted between October 26 and November 5 in Tokyo and it will witness participation from many globally renowned two- and four-wheeler manufacturers. Suzuki, the homegrown automaker, is preparing to unveil a number of new models at the event and it includes the electrified version of the Burgman Street 125.

The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 has been on sale in several markets across the globe including India and it has been well received by local customers too. Over the last few years, the brand has been caught testing the zero-emission version of the Burgman on Indian soil as well but its launch timeline has never been officially revealed.

We can expect the electric scooter to reach India in the near future but the competition in the segment has already been shaping up to be a fierce one as companies such as Ola Electric and Ather Energy have made their moves along with e-scooters from mainstream brands like Hero’s Vida (V1), TVS Motor Company (iQube and X) and Bajaj Auto (Chetak).

The prototype waiting to be showcased in Suzuki’s homeland of Japan is not the final production version as it will be more of a concept. We expect it to be different from the e-Burgman unveiled earlier this year. Thus, the one hitting the showrooms can have noticeable differences and the display at a motoring show will help gauge customer’s interest as well. Suzuki has confirmed that the EV will be similar to a 125 cc IC-engined scooter.

Therefore, the performance characteristics and other bits could be similar to the already familiar Burgman Street 125. It will take advantage of a battery-swapping network called Gachaco, created by Japan’s top two-wheeler producers including Suzuki, Honda and Yamaha. The Burgman EV project will aid in garnering data that can be used for future vehicles including electric motorcycles.

The e-Burgman revealed earlier this year derives power from a 4 kW electric motor and has a peak torque of 18 Nm. It has a riding range of 44 km on a single charge but the upcoming prototype could have a larger battery pack and e-motor enabling longer range.